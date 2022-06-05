BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MYN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

