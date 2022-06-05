BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $27.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

