Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Holdings Decreased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Blink Charging by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,346,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Blink Charging by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $675.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

