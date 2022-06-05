Bloom Energy’s (BE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE BE opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 3.39.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after buying an additional 1,644,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,008,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after buying an additional 922,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

