B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 480 ($6.07) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 560 ($7.09).

BME has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 596.78 ($7.55).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 383.70 ($4.85) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 381.20 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 848.53 ($10.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 489.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 557.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

