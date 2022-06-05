BMO Capital Markets Cuts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $68.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSGX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

