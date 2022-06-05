Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNEFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

