Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,815 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 104,741 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 102.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

