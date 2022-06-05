Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYGet Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,815 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 104,741 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 102.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

