Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 146,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 673,291 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 342,732 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of BDN opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

