Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
BNTGY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
