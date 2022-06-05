Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.17 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.