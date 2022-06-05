Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. AT&T posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

