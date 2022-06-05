Brokerages Anticipate Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) to Post $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.06. Park National reported earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park National.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.54. Park National had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRK opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Park National has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

