Brokerages Anticipate Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taseko Mines.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.