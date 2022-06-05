Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CAC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.85. Camden National has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

