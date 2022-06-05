Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 1,322,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

