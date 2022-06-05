Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

NYSE PK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 2,291,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,932. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 224,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 134,976 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

