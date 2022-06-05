Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $22.29

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accolade by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after buying an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 36.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 118.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 244,836 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,676. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.