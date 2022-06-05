Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $42.18

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $40.09. 517,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,687. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.