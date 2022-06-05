Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Price Target at C$15.06

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

CAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$573,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,827,935.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,900 shares of company stock worth $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares worth $2,187,531.

TSE:CAS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 239,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,260. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.08 and a 1-year high of C$16.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

