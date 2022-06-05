Brokerages Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target at $35.30

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELMUF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.86) to €18.60 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $65.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

