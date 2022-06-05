Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) PT at $63.33

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 383,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,635. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

