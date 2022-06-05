Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Target Price at $1,776.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,776.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 1,860 ($23.53) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.90) to GBX 1,400 ($17.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.94) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. IMI has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

