Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Price Target at C$27.75

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Manulife Financial stock traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of C$44.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$21.75 and a twelve month high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 22.2099987 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total transaction of C$313,411.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$393,621.20. Also, Director Claude. James Prieur purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

