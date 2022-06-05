Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $112.36

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,441. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

