Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Target Price at C$51.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:SJ traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.78. 111,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$33.93 and a 12 month high of C$47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

