Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Target Price at $56.39

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.39.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. 833,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,613. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,823,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 146,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,569 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 527.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

