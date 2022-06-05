BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.27.

DOOO opened at $71.69 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 512.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BRP by 107.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

