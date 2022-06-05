Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

NYSE BKE opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. Buckle has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 142.2% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.