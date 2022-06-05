BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BuzzFeed.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of BZFD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 260,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

