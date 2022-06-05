C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AI. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

NYSE:AI opened at $19.84 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

