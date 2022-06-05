Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Cadence Bank reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

