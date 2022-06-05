Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,467,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 377.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 37,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $332.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.34. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

