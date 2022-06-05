Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,337 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 236.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 274.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 206.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 34,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

