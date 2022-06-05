Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 273.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $234,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

