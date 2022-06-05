Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,202 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.