Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.93 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $788.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $965.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,074.27. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 214.96 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $640.00 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

