Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Garmin by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Garmin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $104.81 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

