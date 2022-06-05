Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 222.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $553,934,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $139.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.01. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $256.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

