Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,481 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.65%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

