Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

ELS opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

