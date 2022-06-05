Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $11.71 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $224,246,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $59,698,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE U opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.74. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,966. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

