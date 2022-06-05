Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $11.20 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,397,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

LYB opened at $107.40 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.