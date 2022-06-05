Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,404,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.27.

NASDAQ STX opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

