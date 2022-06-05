Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $60.19 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

