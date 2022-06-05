Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 13,100 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,334,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Shares of STX stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

