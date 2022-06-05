Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 532,650 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 532,650 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

Shares of EBAY opened at $47.09 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

