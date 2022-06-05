Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,300 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $243.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

