Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,298.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,300.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,425.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

