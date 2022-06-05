Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 17th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $18,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 740,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

